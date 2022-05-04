Looking At Western Digital's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Western Digital.

Looking at options history for Western Digital WDC we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $244,331 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $942,693.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $53.0 to $75.0 for Western Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Western Digital's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Western Digital's whale activity within a strike price range from $53.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Western Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $70.00 $468.0K 3.5K 2.0K WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $117.3K 1.8K 576 WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $86.6K 1.8K 165 WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $53.00 $79.7K 585 81 WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $76.4K 1.8K 334

Where Is Western Digital Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,741,578, the price of WDC is up 0.36% at $61.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On Western Digital:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $63.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Susquehanna downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $50

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

