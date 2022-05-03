Alcoa Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alcoa.

Looking at options history for Alcoa AA we detected 50 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 68% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 32% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 40 are puts, for a total amount of $5,324,971 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $515,234.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $105.0 for Alcoa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alcoa options trades today is 1070.22 with a total volume of 52,743.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alcoa's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Alcoa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $1.0M 1.4K 6 AA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $896.0K 881 1.4K AA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $64.00 $682.0K 175 4.5K AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $64.00 $288.7K 175 1.5K AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $64.00 $165.7K 175 2.4K

Where Is Alcoa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,484,497, the price of AA is down -2.28% at $64.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

