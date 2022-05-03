Looking At System1's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on System1 SST.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for System1.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $180,472, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $280,520.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $20.0 for System1 over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for System1's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of System1's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.5 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

System1 Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $7.50 $106.0K 0 400 SST CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $7.50 $55.0K 0 200 SST CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $7.50 $55.0K 0 100 SST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $17.00 $42.7K 303 93 SST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $40.3K 240 47

Where Is System1 Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,053,301, the price of SST is down -1.81% at $12.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On System1:

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $14

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.