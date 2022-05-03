Looking At Bill.com Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bill.com Holdings BILL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BILL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Bill.com Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $210,820, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $751,341.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $180.0 for Bill.com Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bill.com Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bill.com Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Bill.com Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $180.00 $162.0K 929 902 BILL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $180.00 $157.9K 929 665 BILL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $180.00 $156.9K 929 227 BILL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $180.00 $139.1K 929 108 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $180.00 $135.3K 929 328

Where Is Bill.com Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,781,643, the price of BILL is down -5.47% at $166.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Bill.com Holdings:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $284

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

