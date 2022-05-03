Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Block

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 158 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 128 are puts, for a total amount of $6,663,294 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $3,141,180.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $250.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Block options trades today is 2210.25 with a total volume of 32,370.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Block's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $135.00 $1.3M 152 800 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $145.00 $400.2K 1.4K 1 SQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $240.00 $137.4K 1.3K 10 SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $98.1K 13.1K 334 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $115.00 $82.5K 356 86

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,113,054, the price of SQ is down -1.73% at $104.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $170

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $182.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $165

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

