Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NEM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Newmont.

Looking at options history for Newmont NEM we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $259,019 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $222,210.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $80.0 for Newmont over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Newmont's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Newmont's whale trades within a strike price range from $52.5 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Newmont Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $52.50 $156.5K 527 76 NEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $53.5K 129 95 NEM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $70.00 $39.4K 129 521 NEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $36.9K 129 427 NEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $36.9K 129 339

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,670,211, the price of NEM is up 1.15% at $73.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.