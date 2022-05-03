Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ISRG

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ISRG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Intuitive Surgical.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $314,028, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $34,625.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $353.33 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuitive Surgical options trades today is 152.33 with a total volume of 3,697.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuitive Surgical's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $353.33 over the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $59.5K 430 533 ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $48.5K 430 270 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $38.3K 430 395 ISRG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $353.33 $34.7K 27 3 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/06/22 $227.50 $34.6K 0 25

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 602,667, the price of ISRG is down -0.44% at $239.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $339.

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Peer Perform with a price target of $315

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $316.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

