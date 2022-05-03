Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UBER

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies UBER.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 34 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $489,862, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,797,595.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $67.5 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 8612.6 with a total volume of 34,887.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $67.5 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $42.50 $744.5K 1.2K 5.6K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $107.2K 56.7K 1.5K UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $98.4K 35.3K 788 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $31.00 $89.6K 16.9K 999 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $22.50 $84.0K 89 100

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,387,921, the price of UBER is down -3.41% at $29.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $50

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.