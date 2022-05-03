This Is What Whales Are Betting On MP Materials

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MP Materials.

Looking at options history for MP Materials MP we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,800,442 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $112,610.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for MP Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MP Materials options trades today is 1767.5 with a total volume of 68,429.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MP Materials's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

MP Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $699.9K 767 8.5K MP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $266.3K 767 4.6K MP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $30.00 $222.5K 767 10.4K MP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $183.5K 767 11.2K MP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $30.00 $59.8K 767 10.6K

Where Is MP Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 504,564, the price of MP is up 1.68% at $39.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.