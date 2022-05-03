Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UPST

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $366,223 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $2,116,880.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $150.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Upstart Hldgs options trades today is 1327.85 with a total volume of 4,144.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Upstart Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $90.00 $922.4K 823 985 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $90.00 $917.4K 823 1.8K UPST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $45.00 $92.2K 122 116 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $99.00 $78.8K 39 128 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $150.00 $71.5K 9.5K 10

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,541,781, the price of UPST is down -0.51% at $83.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Upstart Hldgs:

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $140

FBN Securities downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.