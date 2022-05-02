What Are Whales Doing With Unity Software

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Unity Software.

Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $541,711 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $325,724.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $110.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $110.00 $236.5K 426 0 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $73.50 $111.8K 2 333 U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $92.9K 1.3K 96 U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $88.9K 1.2K 48 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $60.00 $62.9K 518 200

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,059,714, the price of U is up 3.36% at $68.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Unity Software:

Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $125

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $137.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

