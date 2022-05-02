This Is What Whales Are Betting On EPAM Sys

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on EPAM Sys.

Looking at options history for EPAM Sys EPAM we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $88,200 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,326,249.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $500.0 for EPAM Sys over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EPAM Sys's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EPAM Sys's whale activity within a strike price range from $195.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

EPAM Sys Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EPAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $280.00 $450.0K 102 250 EPAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $280.00 $341.4K 102 532 EPAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $280.00 $209.1K 102 349 EPAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $195.00 $98.9K 49 10 EPAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $195.00 $97.8K 49 10

Where Is EPAM Sys Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,026,350, the price of EPAM is up 8.85% at $288.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On EPAM Sys:

Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $390

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EPAM Sys, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $348

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

