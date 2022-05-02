What Are Whales Doing With GameStop

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on GameStop.

Looking at options history for GameStop GME we detected 62 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 38 are puts, for a total amount of $2,537,329 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,440,143.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $510.0 for GameStop over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GameStop's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GameStop's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $510.0 in the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $160.00 $523.5K 46 0 GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $227.5K 831 273 GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $208.6K 171 21 GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $200.8K 209 170 GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $150.0K 326 62

Where Is GameStop Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,017,192, the price of GME is down -6.48% at $116.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

