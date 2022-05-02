Union Pacific Whale Trades For May 02

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Union Pacific.

Looking at options history for Union Pacific UNP we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $3,178,931 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $720,388.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $255.0 for Union Pacific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Union Pacific options trades today is 2837.62 with a total volume of 13,917.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Union Pacific's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $255.0 over the last 30 days.

Union Pacific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $250.00 $479.1K 10.4K 415 UNP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $237.50 $351.2K 9.5K 1.0K UNP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $235.00 $325.0K 1.1K 262 UNP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $237.50 $317.5K 9.5K 468 UNP PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $235.00 $268.0K 167 261

Where Is Union Pacific Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,525,553, the price of UNP is down -0.95% at $232.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Union Pacific:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $267

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $276.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.