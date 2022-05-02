Check Out What Whales Are Doing With IBM

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on IBM IBM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IBM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for IBM.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,438,840, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $189,687.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $190.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IBM options trades today is 1514.67 with a total volume of 3,631.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IBM's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $640.0K 656 1.0K IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $133.00 $512.9K 744 1.1K IBM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $190.00 $90.5K 40 30 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $130.00 $71.9K 701 291 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $145.00 $65.0K 45 0

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,818,725, the price of IBM is up 0.16% at $132.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On IBM:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $157.

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $139.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $150

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $166.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

