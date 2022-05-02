Looking At Lemonade's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lemonade LMND.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LMND, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Lemonade.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $2,661,323, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $138,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $90.0 for Lemonade over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lemonade options trades today is 2029.75 with a total volume of 13,439.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lemonade's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Lemonade Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $804.1K 11.6K 25 LMND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $688.6K 11.6K 2.2K LMND PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $228.0K 11.6K 3.1K LMND PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $215.7K 639 200 LMND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $212.7K 639 100

Where Is Lemonade Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 661,723, the price of LMND is up 2.11% at $21.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.