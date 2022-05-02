Palantir Technologies Whale Trades For May 02

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies PLTR we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,278,916 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $150,648.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $40.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $32.00 $411.0K 630 189 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $9.00 $163.0K 1.5K 2.5K PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $9.00 $149.0K 1.5K 1.5K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $9.00 $73.5K 1.5K 3.0K PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $10.00 $71.6K 9.8K 1.7K

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,586,632, the price of PLTR is up 1.07% at $10.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $20

RBC Capital upgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $12

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

