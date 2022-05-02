Check Out What Whales Are Doing With APO

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apollo Global Management.

Looking at options history for Apollo Global Management APO we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,484,337 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $155,980.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $72.5 for Apollo Global Management over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apollo Global Management's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apollo Global Management's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $72.5 in the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $398.0K 897 303 APO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $373.3K 1.1K 0 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $230.4K 1.2K 172 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $175.5K 1.2K 451 APO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $101.9K 1.1K 401

Where Is Apollo Global Management Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,176,360, the price of APO is up 2.57% at $51.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Apollo Global Management:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $71.

Oppenheimer upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $64

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

