Looking At Roblox's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $649,562 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $120,650.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $120.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.5 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $120.00 $89.7K 0 0 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $83.2K 2.5K 113 RBLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $100.00 $69.3K 2.5K 123 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $22.50 $69.0K 2.7K 501 RBLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $100.00 $62.5K 2.5K 10

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,759,785, the price of RBLX is up 2.45% at $31.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $59

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $50

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.