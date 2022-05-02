Check Out What Whales Are Doing With General Motors

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors GM we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $349,048 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $523,858.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $45.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for General Motors options trades today is 5658.4 with a total volume of 25,106.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for General Motors's big money trades within a strike price range of $33.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $138.5K 5.1K 26 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $39.00 $85.4K 10.0K 3.2K GM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $33.00 $80.8K 169 19 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $39.00 $80.1K 10.0K 1.0K GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $37.00 $69.7K 2.2K 194

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,591,742, the price of GM is up 0.28% at $38.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 93 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.