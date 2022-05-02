This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Exxon Mobil XOM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,950, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $709,005..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $110.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Exxon Mobil options trades today is 9025.36 with a total volume of 6,599.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Exxon Mobil's big money trades within a strike price range of $47.5 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $107.0K 1.1K 212 XOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $85.00 $91.1K 7.5K 55 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $89.00 $80.1K 1.4K 2.5K XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $78.9K 7.8K 0 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $57.8K 12.1K 75

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,722,318, the price of XOM is up 1.69% at $86.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

RBC Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $100

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $109.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $103.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $102.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.