Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coinbase Global.

Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,277,059 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $462,008.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $340.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Global's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Global's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $295.00 $542.7K 10 30 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $263.3K 615 100 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $160.00 $128.8K 89 454 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $125.00 $102.0K 2.1K 0 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $132.00 $82.6K 93 62

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,064,696, the price of COIN is up 2.2% at $115.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $314.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $394.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

