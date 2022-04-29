Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BNTX

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on BioNTech.

Looking at options history for BioNTech BNTX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $920,836 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $269,650.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $510.0 for BioNTech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BioNTech options trades today is 362.5 with a total volume of 381.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BioNTech's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $510.0 over the last 30 days.

BioNTech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $185.00 $720.0K 349 150 BNTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $135.00 $119.7K 50 32 BNTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $140.00 $81.0K 50 85 BNTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $78.0K 658 25 BNTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $41.2K 14 15

Where Is BioNTech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 574,852, the price of BNTX is down -2.49% at $139.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On BioNTech:

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $298.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $197.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

