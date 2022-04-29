Wynn Resorts Whale Trades For April 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wynn Resorts WYNN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WYNN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Wynn Resorts.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $346,676, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $435,972.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $110.0 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wynn Resorts options trades today is 699.73 with a total volume of 1,904.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wynn Resorts's big money trades within a strike price range of $42.5 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $70.00 $84.9K 2.0K 84 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $70.00 $72.5K 113 103 WYNN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $72.50 $57.0K 1.3K 121 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $67.50 $50.0K 1 1 WYNN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $85.00 $49.0K 378 104

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,652,164, the price of WYNN is up 1.27% at $71.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Wynn Resorts:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $97.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.