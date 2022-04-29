What Are Whales Doing With Caesars Entertainment

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Caesars Entertainment CZR summing a total amount of $317,254.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 78,460.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $63.0 to $75.0 for Caesars Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caesars Entertainment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caesars Entertainment's whale trades within a strike price range from $63.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $68.00 $55.0K 2.0K 1.5K CZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $68.00 $53.4K 5 134 CZR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/13/22 $69.00 $45.8K 17 1 CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $40.5K 1.0K 114 CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $70.00 $37.8K 1.7K 1.2K

Where Is Caesars Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,398,120, the price of CZR is up 0.22% at $67.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

What The Experts Say On Caesars Entertainment:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $127.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $103.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

