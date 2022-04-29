Looking At Trip.com Group's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Trip.com Group.

Looking at options history for Trip.com Group TCOM we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $396,660 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $106,565.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.0 to $27.0 for Trip.com Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trip.com Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trip.com Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

Trip.com Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $27.00 $171.0K 307 504 TCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $26.00 $53.2K 416 102 TCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $22.00 $42.0K 12.7K 1.0K TCOM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $23.00 $38.7K 1.8K 1.3K TCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $24.00 $38.0K 1.7K 431

Where Is Trip.com Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,898,492, the price of TCOM is up 8.17% at $24.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

