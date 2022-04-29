What Are Whales Doing With Williams-Sonoma

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Williams-Sonoma WSM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Williams-Sonoma.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $473,843, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $36,100.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $135.0 for Williams-Sonoma over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Williams-Sonoma's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Williams-Sonoma's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Williams-Sonoma Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $125.00 $79.0K 21 145 WSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $62.8K 160 111 WSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $125.00 $61.3K 21 304 WSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $60.2K 160 51 WSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $44.5K 286 108

Where Is Williams-Sonoma Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 451,657, the price of WSM is down -3.72% at $133.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Williams-Sonoma:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Williams-Sonoma, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

