Western Digital Whale Trades For April 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Western Digital.

Looking at options history for Western Digital WDC we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $192,159 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $81,570.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.0 to $60.0 for Western Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Western Digital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Western Digital's whale trades within a strike price range from $47.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Western Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $53.00 $32.3K 0 6 WDC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $55.00 $29.9K 259 52 WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $28.8K 3.2K 30 WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $26.6K 3.2K 216 WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $26.6K 3.2K 171

Where Is Western Digital Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,099,340, the price of WDC is up 1.69% at $53.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 96 days.

What The Experts Say On Western Digital:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Susquehanna downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $50

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $63.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.