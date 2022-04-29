Expedia Group Whale Trades For April 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Expedia Group.

Looking at options history for Expedia Group EXPE we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $73,164 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $448,444.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $162.5 to $185.0 for Expedia Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Expedia Group options trades today is 723.89 with a total volume of 2,201.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Expedia Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $162.5 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $175.00 $77.5K 19 0 EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $180.00 $77.5K 256 961 EXPE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $180.00 $61.1K 256 45 EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $180.00 $48.8K 3.7K 952 EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $180.00 $40.8K 3.7K 42

Where Is Expedia Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 797,049, the price of EXPE is down -2.91% at $178.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Expedia Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.