Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FIVN

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Five9.

Looking at options history for Five9 FIVN we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $864,721 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $3,117,244.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $185.0 for Five9 over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Five9's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Five9's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Five9 Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $115.00 $810.0K 3.6K 2.7K FIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $115.00 $450.8K 3.6K 700 FIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $438.2K 100 0 FIVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $185.00 $366.7K 5.4K 0 FIVN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $110.00 $197.2K 1.0K 222

Where Is Five9 Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,191,831, the price of FIVN is up 7.84% at $111.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On Five9:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Five9, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Five9, which currently sits at a price target of $166.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.