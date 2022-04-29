Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RIVN

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Rivian Automotive RIVN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Rivian Automotive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $838,912, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $367,643.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $577.9K 3.5K 347 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $100.1K 1.0K 204 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $30.00 $94.2K 11 2 RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $87.8K 3.2K 0 RIVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $35.00 $48.8K 4.7K 108

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,450,757, the price of RIVN is down -1.27% at $31.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Rivian Automotive:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $35

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $112.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

