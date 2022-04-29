This Is What Whales Are Betting On S&P Global

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on S&P Global.

Looking at options history for S&P Global SPGI we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $771,734 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $609,111.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $385.0 to $390.0 for S&P Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for S&P Global's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of S&P Global's whale activity within a strike price range from $385.0 to $390.0 in the last 30 days.

S&P Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPGI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $390.00 $118.6K 7.4K 141 SPGI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $390.00 $90.5K 7.4K 557 SPGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $390.00 $89.4K 6.9K 138 SPGI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $390.00 $88.1K 7.4K 1.2K SPGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $390.00 $69.8K 6.9K 554

Where Is S&P Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 239,183, the price of SPGI is down -0.83% at $383.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

What The Experts Say On S&P Global:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on S&P Global, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on S&P Global, which currently sits at a price target of $462.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.