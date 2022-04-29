Micron Technology Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Micron Technology MU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Micron Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $162,620, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $560,866.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.0 to $80.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 5720.62 with a total volume of 3,332.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $67.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $67.00 $159.6K 1.6K 561 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $121.5K 8.9K 304 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $95.1K 10.7K 0 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $67.00 $93.7K 1.6K 969 MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $67.00 $47.9K 1.6K 561

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,178,858, the price of MU is up 0.91% at $70.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

