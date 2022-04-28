DigitalOcean Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DigitalOcean Holdings.

Looking at options history for DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,520,218 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $474,460.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $60.0 for DigitalOcean Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DigitalOcean Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DigitalOcean Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $654.0K 3.6K 684 DOCN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $410.0K 51 2.0K DOCN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $170.8K 3.6K 1.0K DOCN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $55.00 $125.5K 3.6K 852 DOCN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $109.5K 3.6K 766

Where Is DigitalOcean Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,982,855, the price of DOCN is up 6.93% at $43.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On DigitalOcean Holdings:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $72

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on DigitalOcean Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

