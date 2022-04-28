What Are Whales Doing With Charter Communications

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Charter Communications CHTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CHTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Charter Communications.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $2,717,480, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $379,258.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $680.0 for Charter Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Charter Communications options trades today is 139.27 with a total volume of 2,016.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Charter Communications's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $680.0 over the last 30 days.

Charter Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $470.00 $870.0K 640 158 CHTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $450.00 $430.0K 11 100 CHTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $525.00 $277.2K 91 40 CHTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $490.00 $193.5K 490 146 CHTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $130.0K 78 50

Where Is Charter Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,725,754, the price of CHTR is down -3.97% at $462.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Charter Communications:

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $732

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Charter Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $620.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

