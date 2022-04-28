This Is What Whales Are Betting On Nutrien

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Nutrien NTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Nutrien.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,388,220, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $108,930.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $115.0 for Nutrien over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nutrien options trades today is 645.33 with a total volume of 2,837.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nutrien's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Nutrien Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $324.0K 837 502 NTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $133.4K 837 50 NTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $115.5K 96 150 NTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $115.00 $114.5K 96 50 NTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $110.0K 96 200

Where Is Nutrien Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,542,728, the price of NTR is up 0.59% at $101.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

What The Experts Say On Nutrien:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

