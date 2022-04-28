Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UNP

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Union Pacific.

Looking at options history for Union Pacific UNP we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 68% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $668,171 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $428,322.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $265.0 for Union Pacific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Union Pacific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Union Pacific's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $265.0 in the last 30 days.

Union Pacific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $235.00 $124.8K 847 62 UNP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $109.0K 333 73 UNP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $75.0K 59 10 UNP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/06/22 $237.50 $64.0K 144 6.4K UNP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $237.50 $61.8K 144 3.0K

Where Is Union Pacific Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,633,290, the price of UNP is up 1.05% at $239.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Union Pacific:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $276.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $267

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

