What Are Whales Doing With Schlumberger

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Schlumberger.

Looking at options history for Schlumberger SLB we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $193,874 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $192,488.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $42.5 for Schlumberger over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Schlumberger's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Schlumberger's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $42.5 in the last 30 days.

Schlumberger Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $37.50 $57.7K 311 77 SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $42.50 $50.1K 7.9K 104 SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $39.00 $44.6K 144 211 SLB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $40.00 $35.5K 2.0K 542 SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $37.50 $34.8K 5.1K 549

Where Is Schlumberger Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,163,172, the price of SLB is up 1.03% at $40.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Schlumberger:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $44

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

