Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMGN

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amgen.

Looking at options history for Amgen AMGN we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $772,271 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $86,332.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $270.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $216.1K 1.0K 175 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $250.00 $77.0K 1.2K 511 AMGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $240.00 $54.9K 1.8K 109 AMGN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $240.00 $43.2K 437 236 AMGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $240.00 $42.4K 437 308

Where Is Amgen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,193,784, the price of AMGN is down -4.22% at $238.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 96 days.

What The Experts Say On Amgen:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $236.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $223.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $243.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $237.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

