What Are Whales Doing With SolarEdge Technologies

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on SolarEdge Technologies.

Looking at options history for SolarEdge Technologies SEDG we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $322,108 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $238,064.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $370.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SolarEdge Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SolarEdge Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $145.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $280.00 $117.7K 95 54 SEDG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $145.00 $98.2K 4 324 SEDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $66.0K 325 10 SEDG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $370.00 $36.4K 24 299 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $260.00 $35.9K 15 10

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 613,863, the price of SEDG is up 1.48% at $253.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

What The Experts Say On SolarEdge Technologies:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $405.

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $359.

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $490

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

