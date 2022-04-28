What Are Whales Doing With Upstart Hldgs

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $2,479,058 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $251,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $590.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $590.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $90.00 $681.7K 3.8K 1.0K UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $658.6K 437 44 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $270.00 $117.0K 153 0 UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $590.00 $103.6K 21 2 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $74.00 $101.9K 2 89

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,201,212, the price of UPST is up 7.54% at $77.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Upstart Hldgs:

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $124

FBN Securities downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $140

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Upstart Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.