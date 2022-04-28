Looking At BlackRock's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on BlackRock.

Looking at options history for BlackRock BLK we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $80,135 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $5,208,472.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $560.0 to $720.0 for BlackRock over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BlackRock options trades today is 37.0 with a total volume of 21,063.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BlackRock's big money trades within a strike price range of $560.0 to $720.0 over the last 30 days.

BlackRock Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $560.00 $1.2M 3 898 BLK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $560.00 $612.9K 3 962 BLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $560.00 $433.6K 3 1.0K BLK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $560.00 $340.5K 3 268 BLK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $560.00 $330.6K 3 65

Where Is BlackRock Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 373,745, the price of BLK is up 0.85% at $648.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On BlackRock:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $966.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $950.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $905.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $803.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $900.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

