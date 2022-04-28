What Are Whales Doing With Roblox

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Roblox RBLX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $756,199, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $45,675.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $80.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 2052.89 with a total volume of 4,172.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $40.00 $204.4K 1.0K 238 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $103.2K 8.4K 691 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $69.0K 1.9K 397 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $30.00 $65.1K 837 488 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $30.00 $59.4K 837 682

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,277,802, the price of RBLX is up 1.38% at $30.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $50

MKM Partners downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $55

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $59

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

