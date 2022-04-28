What Are Whales Doing With Advanced Micro Devices

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $564,014 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $464,014.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $150.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $281.2K 5.7K 152 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $263.1K 2.4K 1.1K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $85.00 $77.8K 7.3K 431 AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/06/22 $86.00 $58.2K 818 123 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $85.00 $51.5K 7.3K 114

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,940,802, the price of AMD is up 0.4% at $85.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $111.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $115

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Raymond James upgraded its action to Strong Buy with a price target of $160

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

