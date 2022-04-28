AutoZone Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AutoZone.

Looking at options history for AutoZone AZO we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 100% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $299,950 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $205,646.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $900.0 to $2200.0 for AutoZone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AutoZone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AutoZone's whale activity within a strike price range from $900.0 to $2200.0 in the last 30 days.

AutoZone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $900.00 $114.0K 1 1 AZO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $2140.00 $90.0K 27 26 AZO PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $2030.00 $60.3K 47 10 AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $1560.00 $57.0K 0 1 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $2100.00 $46.5K 0 3

Where Is AutoZone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 77,861, the price of AZO is down -7.07% at $2027.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On AutoZone:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $2400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.