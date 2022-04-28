What Are Whales Doing With Walt Disney

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $729,482 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $60,785.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $220.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 4941.58 with a total volume of 2,583.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $105.00 $162.9K 4.4K 534 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $113.5K 4.6K 122 DIS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/13/22 $117.00 $71.2K 78 407 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $69.5K 1.2K 348 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $52.3K 13 5

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,627,996, the price of DIS is down -1.73% at $113.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $177

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

