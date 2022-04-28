What Are Whales Doing With First Solar

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on First Solar FSLR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for First Solar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,841,507, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $52,621.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $82.5 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $82.5 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $82.50 $1.0M 10.2K 1.1K FSLR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $80.00 $155.5K 21.1K 480 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $82.50 $135.2K 10.2K 325 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $82.50 $96.8K 10.2K 2.2K FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $79.2K 21.1K 795

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 54,217, the price of FSLR is down -0.29% at $71.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On First Solar:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $65

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

