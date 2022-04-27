This Is What Whales Are Betting On Marathon Digital Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings.

Looking at options history for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $467,358 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $79,852.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $16.5 to $80.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Digital Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Digital Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $16.5 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $60.9K 6.5K 91 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $18.00 $54.6K 1.6K 998 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $16.50 $52.3K 383 441 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $46.1K 9.6K 90 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $27.00 $45.1K 1.5K 62

Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,236,573, the price of MARA is up 1.23% at $17.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Digital Holdings:

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marathon Digital Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.