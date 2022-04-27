Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NCR

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on NCR NCR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NCR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 68 uncommon options trades for NCR.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $607,832, and 57 are calls, for a total amount of $7,236,835.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $45.0 for NCR over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NCR options trades today is 1379.0 with a total volume of 246,106.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NCR's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

NCR Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $35.00 $437.5K 101 12.3K NCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $342.7K 10.1K 5.9K NCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $338.2K 10.1K 4.9K NCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $229.4K 10.1K 8.3K NCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $222.0K 10.1K 8.7K

Where Is NCR Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,628,173, the price of NCR is down -21.63% at $29.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

What The Experts Say On NCR:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NCR, which currently sits at a price target of $44.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NCR, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

