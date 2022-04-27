What Are Whales Doing With IBM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM IBM we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $247,900 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $753,039.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $145.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IBM's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IBM's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $145.00 $245.4K 326 253 IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $125.00 $217.5K 1.2K 300 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $115.3K 1.0K 6 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $137.00 $95.0K 1.1K 297 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $135.00 $78.3K 15.8K 573

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,842,006, the price of IBM is down -0.13% at $136.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On IBM:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $157.

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $150

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $152.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.